Florida teen accused of making fake bomb threats at Ft. Lauderdale airport, several schools

The 16-year-old is facing charges of written threats to kill, false report of a bomb or firearm and disruption of a school function.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A 16-year-old is accused of making fake bomb threats Friday morning to the Ft. Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport and several schools in Broward County.

At around 10 a.m., the teen called 911 and told an operator they were "about to do a bombing at South Broward High School" in about two hours, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The school immediately evacuated and minutes later, the 16-year-old called 911 again threatening to start a shooting at South Broward High School and Attucks Middle School, both of which are located in Hollywood, authorities say. Attucks Middle was secured in a safe place as a result.

The teen reportedly continued to make more fake bomb threats after they called into Coconut Creek High School, Blanche Ely High School, Coral Glades High School and the Ft. Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport, which disrupted everyday functions.

Deputies say they monitored the cameras and searched all the schools that received threats and determined there was no actual danger.

In less than 24 hours, the sheriff's office says investigators with the Hollywood Police Department, Coral Springs Threat Management Unit and Coconut Creek Police Department gathered information that led to the 16-year-old responsible for the fake threats. The teen did not attend any of the schools affected.

“We will continue to take every threat seriously to keep our communities safe," Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement.