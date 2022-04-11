Florida man arrested after deputies find baby alligator, drugs and guns during traffic stop

Deputies say the reptile was in an open plastic tub in the bed of the pickup.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office got quite the surprise during a traffic stop Friday.

It all started when a black GMC Sierra pickup truck was stopped around 12:30 a.m. after deputies say they recognized the driver from "previous law enforcement encounters" as having a suspended license.

But it's what deputies say they found inside the truck that led to the arrest of 31-year-old Michael Marolla — a live baby alligator, among other things.

According to the sheriff's office, the reptile was found in an open plastic tub in the bed of the pickup. Also inside the truck, according to deputies, were two firearms and "multiple loaded syringes" that tested positive for methamphetamine.

"Did you hear the one about the guns, drugs and gator CCSO deputies found in a truck in Golden Gate Estates today?" The sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Marolla now faces charges of two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotic equipment. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers also responded to investigate the discovery of the alligator.