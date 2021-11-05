Troopers arrest man accused of human smuggling

It was revealed the four passengers inside a car entered the U.S. illegally and were on their way to the Tampa area, FHP said.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A man pulled over on Interstate 75 for having an illegal window tint ultimately became accused of human smuggling, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they pulled over a car for the tint issue around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Sumter County. Esvil Miguel Soto Perez, 23, handed off a Mexican ID card when asked and did not have a driver's license, according to a news release.

Soto Perez had a large, unspecified amount of U.S. currency on him, in addition to several receipts of currency transfers to Mexico, FHP said.

Inside the car reportedly were four passengers who paid for transport to the Tampa area. FHP says they were transferred to U.S. Border Patrol, which said they entered the U.S. illegally.