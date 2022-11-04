Florida woman accused of voting twice in multiple elections

She voted once in Alaska and again in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Florida law enforcement arrested a woman accused of voting twice in several elections.

Cheryl Ann Leslie, a 55-year-old from Loxahatchee, is charged with two counts of casting more than one ballot in any election, online jail records show. The charges are third-degree felonies.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, in coordination with the state's Office of Election Crimes and Security, arrested Leslie on Friday after learning she voted in the 2020 federal and state primary elections in Alaska and Florida, according to a news release.

She allegedly submitted her votes by absentee ballot in Alaska and voted in person in Palm Beach County.

Leslie told law enforcement that her work as a physician assistant required extensive travel across states, FDLE claimed. The agency alleges she voted in both states in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Florida Department of State voter records shows Leslie is a registered Democrat.

In 2021, three residents of The Villages faced charges of casting multiple votes in the 2020 election — two registered Republicans and one person with no party affiliation.

Even with these alleged cases, there are very few actual cases of voter fraud across the country — research and reporting have shown it is not widespread despite some politicians' claims. "Voter impersonation is virtually nonexistent, and many instances of alleged fraud are, in fact, mistakes by voters or administrators," according to the Brennan Center for Justice.