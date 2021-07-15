16 members of Florida 'white supremacist gang' indicted on charges of kidnapping, racketeering

Unforgiven's mission was to propagate "Aryan Philosophy," according to the DOJ.

TAMPA, Fla. — Sixteen members of white supremacist organizations have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of racketeering, kidnapping and assault.

The indictment, unsealed by the U.S. Department of Justice Thursday, states the members belonged to a group called "Unforgiven" that propagates "Aryan Philosophy."

According to a press release, Unforgiven is a racketeering enterprise engaged in acts of violence, kidnapping, robbery and murder. The group is also reported to rebel against the perceived "constant and almost brutal victimization of Whites" within the Florida Department of Corrections.

To accomplish their tasks, the DOJ says Unforgiven used corrupt law enforcement officers and state employees "to gather the information they needed on investigations, people, and prosecutions." The group also worked to smuggle "contraband" to inmates.

Each of the 16 faces at least one of the following charges: conspiracies to commit assault, kidnapping, assaults with a deadly weapon and threats of violence.

According to the DOJ, one of the members charged, David Howell, is accused of assaulting protestors with a "dangerous weapon" during a Peace Walk for Black Lives.

Among the group indicted were three men from the greater Tampa Bay area: Joshua Fisher, 27, Scott Marshall, 45, Jarrett Arnold, 31.