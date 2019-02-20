LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman after deputies say she hit her boyfriend with a selfie stick.

Deputies say Larita Branch, 43, threw two speakers at the victim, hitting him on both arms. Branch is then accused of striking the man with a selfie stick multiple times on the neck and head.

Deputies say they saw small scrapes on the victim's arms, a large red mark on his right arm and scrapes and red marks on his head and neck.

According to an arrest affidavit, Branch said several items were thrown, but nothing physical happened.

Branch faces a charge of felony battery.

