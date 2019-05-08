SPRING HILL, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman accused of hitting an 11-year-old girl several times.

Tiffany Lea Bland, 32, of Spring Hill is charged with child abuse.

An arrest report states the girl had to be taken to the hospital for medical examination due to chest pains from being kneed.

According to the report, the girl had bruising on the left side of her face, right side collar bone, back of her neck, her butt, her right shoulder and her right ear. Bland denied causing the bruises and said she was not sure how the girl got them, according to the report.

Inside the Spring Hill home, a witness recorded audio of the incident for 2 minutes and 26 seconds, the report states.

Deputies arrested Bland on Saturday. Authorities took her to the Land O’ Lakes jail.

