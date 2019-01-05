PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after deputies say she battered her boyfriend and broke his Playstation 4 while holding a 2-month-old child.

Deputies say Alexis Crisci was arguing with her boyfriend when she started breaking his belongings, including a Playstation 4. According to an arrest report, Crisci did all this while holding the child.

The arrest report says Crisci then started elbowing the victim in the stomach and hitting him in the face. Deputies say Crisci also hit the victim with a black marker.

When the victim tried to call 911, deputies say Crisci grabbed the phone out of his hands.

According to the affidavit, Crisci admitted to elbowing the victim, hitting him in the head, hitting him with a marker and breaking the Playstation "because she was mad at him."

The arrest report says Crisci knocked the phone out of the victim's hand because she "did not want him calling 911."

Crisci is charged with domestic battery, tampering with a witness, criminal mischief and child neglect with minor/no injury.

