BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman after they say she hit her husband with a frying pan and punched him multiple times.

Deputies say while the man was eating dinner, Patricia Steinbaugh began screaming at him and blaming him for "taking everything from her" while they are getting divorced. When the man walked into the kitchen to get more food, deputies say Steinbaugh threw a cooking pan full of food at the man and hitting him in the stomach.

Steinbaugh then hit her husband on the side of his face 5-6 times, deputies say.

Deputies say Steinbaugh and her husband have been married for 11 years and live together.

Steinbaugh was charged with domestic battery.

