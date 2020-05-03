PENSACOLA, Fla. — Investigators say a 39-year-old Autumn Lee Beede is facing child neglect charges after a boy was left alone at a home without running water or electricity.

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies say they conducted a wellness check at a home on Feb. 14.

A witness told investigators that the child had been alone since Feb. 5. Another neighbor told deputies the child had asked him for water and he saw the home wasn't suitable for the boy when he took bottled water to him.

The child's age and relationship to Beede was redacted from the report.

