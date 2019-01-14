WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is facing felony charges after authorities say she threatened a mass shooting on Facebook at a memorial service for a police K9 dog killed in the line of duty.

News outlets reported Sunday that 66-year-old Jill Hoffman was arrested after posting more than 100 comments on the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Hoffman was charged with making written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.

It wasn't immediately clear if she has a lawyer.

The posts centered on Thursday's memorial service for the K9 Cigo, who was fatally shot outside a Wellington mall on Christmas Eve by a suspect sought for attempted murder. Authorities say one post said, "Great venue for a mass shooting. You don't have the sense you were born with."

