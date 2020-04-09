Florida woman accused of trying to hire hitman to kill husband's love interest

The woman is accused of asking if any felons could do a "job" for her.

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill another woman she reportedly says had an affair with her husband.

Ashley Spencer, 33, was arrested Thursday at work by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and is charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder and solicitation to commit occupied burglary with battery, according to Orlando CBS-affiliate WKMG.

WKMG said the investigation started when authorities got a phone call from somebody who was concerned for a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office correctional deputy. That person told deputies Spencer wanted to know if there were any felons who would do a "job" for her, according to WKMG.

According to the sheriff's office, Spencer reportedly told that person she had a gun and wanted to hurt one of the women who worked as a corrections deputy and her child.

Deputies said they monitored a phone call between the concerned citizen and Spencer where the person told Spencer she knew somebody who could help, but they needed to know what the "job" was ahead of time.

That's when Spencer allegedly said she wanted to hire somebody to break into a woman's home and tie up everyone inside so she could hurt them, according to WKMG. Then, investigators said, she met with an undercover Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agent and suggested she'd bring a revolver and shoot the woman.

Spencer agreed to pay the undercover agent $2,000 for the help, according to the sheriff's office.

Spencer reportedly said she was doing this because she and her husband had been trying to have a baby, and the woman she was targeting had a baby boy with her husband, according to WKMG.

