Pasco County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 31-year-old Tampa woman accused of trying to smuggle 94 pills into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center using her hairpiece.

The sheriff’s office said Arayia Hudson turned herself in on Wednesday at the Pasco County Jail because she had outstanding warrants.

According to the sheriff's office, jail personnel searched Hudson and found 94 pills sewn into the lining of her hairpiece. It included 59 tramadol pills and 35 gabapentin capsules.

Hudson is charged with contraband in a county detention-drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

