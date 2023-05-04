Town 'N' Country woman accused of repeatedly hitting dog with rubber mallet

The owner noticed her pet had injuries back in August when her son's girlfriend moved into the home, authorities said. Her vet prompted her to install a camera.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested after she was caught on a hidden camera repeatedly striking a pet dog on the head and torso with a rubber mallet, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office explained in a news release.

Elizabeth Jaimes, 24, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, jail records show.

The investigation began Monday, May 1, when the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting an animal cruelty incident at a home on Halifax Drive in Town 'N' Country. Once deputies arrived at the residence, they were given surveillance video showing Jaimes holding a 9-year-old Siberian Husky named Maya with a leash and repeatedly hitting the dog on the head and torso with a rubber mallet, the sheriff's office said.

The dog was taken to the Veterinary Emergency Group where it was confirmed that Maya had several blunt-force head and back injuries. This includes spine and rib fractures and she was blind in one eye, according to authorities.

"The actions of Elizabeth Jaimes are reprehensible," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "No animal deserves to be treated cruelly and inhumanely, and we will not tolerate it."

Jaimes lived in the home with her boyfriend and his mother who was the owner of Maya.

The boyfriend's mother noticed her pet had injuries around August 2022 when Jaimes moved in and installed a hidden camera in the home to see what was happening to the dog, at the request of her vet. The video that turned up showed "the disturbing abuse occurring at the hands of Jaimes," the sheriff's office said.

Jaimes would later admit to authorities she hit the dog because she had growled at her.

The dog was reunited with her owner and is recovering at home, the sheriff's office said. The owner has also filed for an injunction on Jaimes.

Her bond was set at $7,500 and she was later released Tuesday, May 3.

'"As a dog lover, it is gut-wrenching to hear this precious animal cry for help," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We are pleased to hear that Maya is recovering at home with her owner.