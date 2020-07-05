Florida woman arrested after 6-year-old found covered in fleas, deputies say

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach area woman is facing child neglect charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they found a 6-year-old covered with fleas inside a home riddled with dog feces.
Deputies say it all started on April 22, when 58-year old Toni Reid reported that a child had locked her out of the house.
When deputies arrived, they found the situation was much more than that.
Once inside the home deputies day they were able to find the child hiding in a closet covered in fleas. The fleas spreading to the deputies according to the sheriff's office saying, "deputies also reported becoming covered in fleas while at the residence."
Also inside the home were three dogs, including a 17-year old dog that could not walk and was covered with flies, and dog feces and urine spread across the home, according to deputies.
But it did not stop there.
Deputies also reported a large number of flies across the home, knives left out within the child's reach, multiple chemicals left on kitchen counters and that the child only had a bare mattress in her bedroom, with a large hole down to the inner springs
Reid was arrested on May 1 after a warrant for her arrest was served. She has since bonded out of jail.
