Florida woman accused of biting deputy after her arrest for DUI

KEY WEST, Fla. — A 60-year-old woman is behind bars after authorities say she bit a Florida deputy Saturday afternoon following her arrest for driving under the influence.

Deborah Odom, 60, was also charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

At around 3:15 p.m., deputies pulled over a red Range Rover SUV on US-1 near mile marker 82 in the Florida Keys after they received reports of Odom driving recklessly and swerving on the road, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office told CBS Miami.

The 60-year-old woman reportedly looked to be intoxicated and had an odor of alcohol.

After that, Odom pulled away from deputies and tried to unbuckle her seatbelt while inside the patrol car, according to CBS Miami.