Police: Woman stabs husband 140 times in Florida home

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A 61-year-old Florida woman is accused of fatally stabbing her physically disabled husband upward of 140 times and hitting him in the head with a meat cleaver, police said.

Joan Burke was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, according to Palm Springs police.

On Feb. 11, Melvin Weller's stepson found his body in a pool of blood on the couple's kitchen floor. A bloody knife and meat cleaver were in the sink and blood was splattered throughout the room, a police report said.

Burke was found in a bedroom with cuts to both of her palms, news outlets reported.

According to WPTV, investigators found a tied-up plastic bag on the kitchen countertop with Burke's bloodstained nightgown and a cell phone inside.

“It is very common for the offender to have lacerations to the palm of one or both hands when he or she stabs another person,” the police report said.

The medical examiner's report said Weller had stab wounds all over his body.

A lawyer for Burke was not listed on jail records.

Palm Springs is in Palm Beach County.

In Florida, the Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-500-1119 or via the relay at 711.

Nationwide, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233. It also has a live chat function, which you can find on its website here.