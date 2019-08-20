PINELLAS PARK, Fla — A Florida woman is facing multiple charges after police said she drove drunk and crashed into a school bus with her 6-month-old baby in her SUV.

Pinellas Park police said dispatchers took a 911 call Tuesday morning about a reckless driver near Nursery Road and US 19 in Clearwater.

Officers said the SUV driven by Kelly Christen McKaeirnan, 32, drove through different police jurisdictions but ended up hitting a school bus on 49th Street under the US 19 underpass in Pinellas Park.

Police said there were no students on the bus and no one involved was injured.

Officers said McKeirnan kept going and went to a gas station, where police found that she had a 6-month-old baby in the car.

Police also said she had two Xanax tablets and a straw with white powder residue inside a diaper bag.

She was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse. Her bail is set at $16,750.

