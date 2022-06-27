Florida man accused of holding woman captive while sexually abusing, starving her for days

The woman was finally able to escape and run to a neighbor's house for help.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man they say held a woman captive for days while sexually abusing and starving her before she escaped.

In the early hours of June 8, the sheriff's office received a 911 call from someone claiming they woke up to a woman pounding on their door for help, authorities explain in an affidavit for an arrest warrant.

After opening the door, the woman, who was naked and had bruising, reportedly told the homeowner she was sexually assaulted and held against her will. After receiving help from the sheriff's office and hospital staff, the woman was able to explain to the agency what happened.

Charles Tanner, 51, who the woman said she had known for five years, invited her over to his house on or around June 3 with the promise of heroin, the affidavit reads. After he reached out a couple of more times, the woman eventually agreed and went over.

Authorities explain the woman spent a couple of hours "enjoying her high" before Tanner told her she would have to pay him in sex. The two then reportedly engaged in consensual sex.

While talking, the woman told Tanner that she had a relationship with a Black man, which law enforcement says "enraged" the man. The 51-year-old then kicked the woman in her head, the affidavit explains.

Over the next several days, Tanner would reportedly beat, sexually abuse and starve the woman at his house, according to authorities. The affidavit explains he would also take inappropriate photos of the woman and send them to her friends and family, which investigators say they were able to confirm.

The woman was threatened to be killed if law enforcement showed up and even had a butcher knife held to her cheek in one situation, the sheriff's office explains.

When sleeping, Tanner would allegedly sleep on top of the woman or sleep in a recliner blocking the bedroom door so she couldn't escape. But one night, the woman was able to maneuver herself out of the room without waking Tanner and ran for help, the sheriff's office reports.

He is now being charged with sexual battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, felony battery and sexual cyberharassment. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment on July 26.

And the affidavit explains this isn't the first time Tanner has been in trouble with the law for this reason.