Florida woman accused of purposefully running over boyfriend on Alabama highway, killing him

Investigators say the pair got into an argument during a cross-country road trip.

MOBILE, Ala. — A Florida woman making a cross-country drive with her boyfriend allegedly let him out on Interstate 10 and then intentionally ran him down, killing him, authorities said.

Johana Suarez, 37, of Miami was jailed on a murder charge in the death of Henry Hernandez, 48, news outlets reported. The man was found dead on the side of I-10 west of Mobile about 5 a.m. Sunday.

The two were westbound for California and spent Saturday night in Mississippi, Capt. Paul Burch of the Mobile County Sheriff's Office told WALA-TV. They got up early Sunday and headed off in the wrong direction, resulting in an argument that ended with Hernandez getting out of the vehicle with his belongings just a few miles into Alabama.

“She drove away. She didn’t get too far away, turned around began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-10 and struck him at a high rate of speed pretty much killing him instantly,” Burch said. Evidence from the vehicle's computer system showed it was traveling at 73 mph (117.48 kph) upon impact, he said.