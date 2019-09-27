PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Palm Harbor woman was charged with driving under the influence after deputies say she was seen drinking a White Claw hard seltzer while driving.

Pinellas County deputies said they got a call from a concerned citizen about a woman drinking a White Claw while driving and swerving in the lane on US 19 near Tarpon Avenue.

According to an arrest report, deputies pulled over Denae Michelle Morrison, 32, and said there was a "strong odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath." Deputies said Morrison's hair "was in a nest," her "skirt was sideways," and her shoes were off.

Deputies say Morrison refused a breath test saying, "If I do the breath test it is an automatic DUI."

According to the report, Morrison also said, "I had a drink at noon and 2 while driving home -- well in the car. They are only 5%."

RELATED: Police: There ARE laws when you're drinking Claws

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter