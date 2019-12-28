FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A woman was arrested after deputies say she took a golf cart for a joyride on Fort Myers Beach.

Yadira Valentin, 21, was charged with third-degree felony grand theft. Deputies say she took the golf cart from the Lighthouse Resort on Fort Myers Beach Thursday.

Surveillance video shows a woman taking the golf cart from the resort. Deputies said they were investigating a suspicious person case when they saw a golf cart parked at a home. Deputies said they knew the owner of the house and knew he didn’t own a golf cart.

The homeowner told investigators he was letting a woman stay there for a little bit. When deputies started talking to the woman, they noticed she was wearing the same thing the person in the surveillance video was wearing.

Valentin was arrested and booked into the county jail, where deputies said she made weird faces when taking her booking photo.

