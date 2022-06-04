Deputies: Knife-wielding woman tased at Florida Walmart was high on meth

Deputies say the woman was making "incoherent statements" while ignoring requests to put the knife down.

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — Deputies say a woman they tased at a Marion County Walmart was threatening customers and store employees with a brick and a knife.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on March 30 at the store in Summerfield.

When they arrived at the Walmart, deputies say they found Brandy McGowan, 32, in the clothing section holding a pocketknife and making "incoherent statements."

McGowan ignored repeated instructions to drop the knife, leading a deputy to deploy his taser, according to the sheriff's office.

Body camera video released on the sheriff's office Facebook shows McGowan freezing up and falling backward into a clothing display before landing face-down on the floor. That's when deputies were able to grab the knife and put her in handcuffs.

After McGowan was arrested, the sheriff's office says it discovered she ingested approximately four grams of methamphetamine earlier in the day.

She was transported to the hospital for evaluation and released to the Marion County Jail where she is being held on a $1,000 bond.