DANIA BEACH, Fla. — A woman wielding a meat cleaver was shot by deputies Wednesday morning, CBS Miami reported.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the woman was threatening another woman with a meat cleaver and refusing to drop the weapon. CBS Miami said the shooting happened around 11:05 a.m. near Northeast 3rd Street in Dania Beach.

Sheriff's officials said at least one deputy fired his weapon, striking the woman.

The woman was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, CBS Miami reported.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel said a man was also seen being taken into custody nearby.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.