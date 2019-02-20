DANIA BEACH, Fla. — A woman wielding a meat cleaver was shot by deputies Wednesday morning, CBS Miami reported.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the woman was threatening another woman with a meat cleaver and refusing to drop the weapon. CBS Miami said the shooting happened around 11:05 a.m. near Northeast 3rd Street in Dania Beach.
Sheriff's officials said at least one deputy fired his weapon, striking the woman.
The woman was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, CBS Miami reported.
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel said a man was also seen being taken into custody nearby.
