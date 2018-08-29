TAMPA -- A former Pasco County Schools employee on Wednesday pleaded guilty to enticing and coercing a minor into sexual activity, as well as producing child porn.

According to a news release from the State Attorney's office, William Matthew Napolitano, 35, of New Port Richey enticed a 15-year-old student from a local school to do sexual acts after reportedly meeting the teen on "Grindr." He was allegedly involved in an ongoing sexual relationship with the teen over several years.

Investigators say he showed the student his collection of child porn and live productions of child porn online. Prosecutors say he invited the student to have group sex with other adults and minors and produced and distributed child porn of the teen.

Investigators also say they found electronic devices with conversations showing Napolitano targeting and enticing minors into performing sexual acts. He was also found with a large collection of child porn and sexually explicit content with young children.

Napolitano faces life in prison as a maximum penalty. His sentencing date has not been scheduled.

