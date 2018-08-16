TAMPA -- A federal grand jury has charged a former Pasco County Schools transportation manager with child enticement and production of child pornography.

According to a news release, William Matthew Napolitano, 35, of New Port Richey is accused of enticing and coercing a minor to engage in sexual activity as well as producing, distributing, and possessing child porn between 2015 and January 2017.

Homeland Security investigated the case, which will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Murray. Project Safe Childhood helped to launch the investigation to identify victims.

Officials are asking for any potential further victims to reach out to investigators by contacting 1-866-347-2423 or by going on their website.

Napolitano faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison if convicted on all counts.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited or missing, you are asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST.

