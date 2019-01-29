MIAMI — A food truck worker turned the tables on a would-be robber, shooting the suspect, Miami-Dade police said Tuesday.

According to police, about 10 a.m., the suspect entered the back of the food truck with a gun and forced a woman to the ground while demanding money.

The woman's husband confronted the gunman, armed himself and shot the suspect, CBS Miami reported.

“They came in here and pointed a gun at my wife and hit her with it. They put the gun to her head. In that time I had a chance to grab my weapon. When he pointed the gun at me I fired,” the husband told CBS Miami.

The suspect fled but was seen by a passer-by, who detained him.

Meanwhile, two men in a nearby vehicle fired at the truck and fled.

Shortly afterward, a man with a gunshot wound was taken to a nearby hospital in a similarly-described vehicle. Police are questioning the wounded man and the driver to see if they're involved.

The victims were not hurt, police said.

The suspect's name has not been released.

