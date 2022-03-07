Akron officials release new details and bodycam footage from deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker

WARNING: Video footage contains some graphic and disturbing content.

AKRON, Ohio — Nearly one week after the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker, Akron Police and the City of Akron released body cam footage of the incident, which Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan called “heartbreaking and tough to take in.”

The two videos released included a narrated version of the events that led to the shooting, as well as the shooting itself, in which involved multiple officers fired several shots at Walker. While Walker’s body was blurred in the body cam footage per the request of his family, the video remains graphic in nature.

3News Investigates previously reported that per a police source, more than 90 shots were fired at Walker, striking him 60 times. On Sunday, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said that he could not confirm the number of shots fired at Walker at this time, but said he expected the number to be high and that he wouldn’t be surprised if it matched the figure that had been circulating in the media. He also confirmed that initial medical examiner reports indicated Walker suffered more than 60 gunshot wounds, although it is still being determined how many were entrance and exit wounds.

Shortly after Sunday's 1 p.m. press conference, the City of Akron released additional footage from the bodycams of multiple police officers. Walker's body was not blurred in this video and shows him being shot several times, including after he first fell to the ground. 3News will keep that video posted for 48 hours in the video player below.

*Warning: the video is extremely graphic in nature and may be upsetting to viewers*

The incident took place just after midnight on Monday, June 27, when officers attempted to pull over Walker’s car for a traffic and equipment violation. Walker proceeded to lead the officers on a high-speed chase down East Tallmadge Avenue toward State Route 8.

At some point during the pursuit, police say that Walker fired a gun out of the window of his car. Among the footage released on Sunday was a traffic video that showed a flash coming out of Walker’s car that they say is consistent with a gunshot.

Following the six-minute-long chase, Walker exited the car on Wilbeth Road near the Bridgestone Tire offices while wearing a black ski mask. The footage shows officers attempting to deploy non-lethal tasers before firing their guns and striking Walker, who was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

Police said that they fired their guns because Walker made a motion that caused them to feat for their lives. Mylett said that while it is difficult to see in a real-time viewing of the video, screen captures from the footage show Walker making multiple movements -- including Walker moving his hand to his waist area, turning toward the officers and making a forward motion with his arm -- that he said that each officer involved believed to be Walker moving into a “firing” position.

A gun, magazine round, and gold wedding ring were found in the passenger seat of Walker’s car. Mylett said that officers attempted to perform life-saving aid at the scene before Walker was pronounced dead.

Per department policy, the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. Seven of the eight officers involved were white and none had previously faced work-related discipline. Walker is Black.

The incident is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that at the investigation’s conclusion, the report will be made available to the public. Horrigan asked the public for patience during the investigation.

“I am urging the public to do one of the most difficult things I can ask, and that is to be patient and let the Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation do their work," Horrigan said. "It's my commitment to be as open and transparent as we can be, given that there is an ongoing independent investigation. I trust that investigation to be fair, thorough, and just.”

Following the City of Akron's press conference on Sunday, the attorney representing Walker's family, Bobby DiCello, held his own press conference. DiCello accused the City of only showing snapshots of the incident during the press conference, which he said was an attempt to turn Walker into a "masked monster with a gun."

"At the time he was shot, more than 90 or 60 [times] or whatever the unbelievable number will be, he was unarmed," DiCello stressed.

With multiple protests in the Akron area planned on Sunday, both city officials, as well as DiCello, called for any demonstrations that occur to be peaceful in nature. Last week, Horrigan canceled the city's annual "Rib, White and Blue" Fourth of July event, stating that it is not the appropriate time for a city-sponsored celebration.

You can watch 3News' live coverage of Sunday's press conferences in the video player above and YouTube player below.

**CONTENT WARNING: The footage streamed in the media player below contains disturbing and graphic content that may be traumatizing to some audience members.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 2, 2022, when protests continued to march in Akron after the death of Jayland Walker.