The Florida Highway Patrol cited a driver with two charges after he allegedly ran over a woman at the Sunshine Skyway Toll Booth Plaza.

Toll workers charged Brittnie Ann Kenyon, 26, of Cape Coral with driving with a suspended license and failing to provide information at the crash scene.

Toll workers instructed Kenyon, who was driving a Red 2013 Ford F-150, to stop around 1:05 p.m. Sunday to allow a worker to cross the pedestrian crosswalk, the FHP said.

The FHP said Kenyon hit an 80-year-old woman, who was knocked to the ground.

Kenyon initially stopped but then drove away southbound on Interstate 275, according to the FHP.

The woman hit was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

