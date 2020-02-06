Ex-private school employee arrested in Florida on sexual assault charges from Pennsylvania case

Investigators say Marc Spera was arrested at Admiral Farragut last month, where he lived and worked on campus.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested a 57-year-old man last month on charges stemming from an investigation in Pennsylvania.

Marc Spera has been charged with 10 counts of statutory sexual assault, 10 counts of unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, 10 counts of endangering the welfare of children, 10 counts of corruption of minors and 10 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16.

FDLE said the charges came from Church Farm School in Pennsylvania, where Spera worked and lived on campus from 1995 to 2010. Spera is accused of sexual abuse of a student there from 2008 to 2010.

Agents say Spera moved to Florida four years ago for a job at Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg. Law enforcement said he lived and worked on the campus.

Spera was arrested on campus last month without incident. He remained in the Pinellas County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

FDLE said it continues to work with Admiral Farragut Academy in the investigation.

Anyone with information about Spera is asked to call FDLE, Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center at 800-226-1140.

10 Tampa Bay received the following statement from Admiral Farragut Academy:

"On Friday, May 22, 2020, Admiral Farragut Academy employee, Marc Spera, was arrested on alleged child sexual assault charges stemming from an incident that occurred thirteen years ago in the state of Pennsylvania. Spera worked on the residential weekend staff and was employed by the Academy for the past three school years. When hired, he passed all background checks and had solid references from several boarding schools. During his employment, we have not received a complaint or concern from students, parents, or staff. The Academy immediately and fully cooperated with the arrest and terminated his contract. He is no longer associated or employed by the Academy and all parents have been notified of the incident. The Florida investigation is ongoing and Admiral Farragut Academy is working closely with FDLE Agents. All further litigation will be held by the Pennsylvania court."

