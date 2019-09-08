TAMPA, Fla. — The former assistant principal of Cypress Creek Middle School will be sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to producing and distributing child pornography.

Kyle Dale Ritsema's sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. He is set to appear before Judge Mary S. Scriven.

Ritsema worked as an assistant principal at Cypress Creek Middle School from March 2017 until his arrest in February 2018.

In December 2018, he pleaded guilty to multiple charges of producing, distributing and possessing child pornography. Ritsema is accused of sending messages to another administrator involving child porn between 2014 and 2016, texting about their shared sexual interests in children.

In December 2018, William Napolitano was sentenced to life in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child porn along with enticing and coercing a minor into sexual activity. Napolitano is a former transportation manager for Pasco County Schools.

Prosecutors say Napolitano and Ritsema "traded war stories about sexually abusing children and conspired to have group sex with minors."

