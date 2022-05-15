Whitfield spoke to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing Saturday evening and confirmed his mother, Ruth Whitfield, 86, was one of the victims.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The mother of Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield was one of the victim's in Saturday's mass shooting.

Whitfield spoke to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing Saturday evening and confirmed his mother, Ruth Whitfield, 86, was one of the victims in the shooting.

Ruth Whitfield was on her way home from visiting her husband in a nursing home and stopped at the store to get something to eat.