Deputies: Former Florida police chief sexually battered 14-year-old girl

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says William Pruitt was arrested on Friday in Live Oak.

LIVE OAK, Fla. — Sumter County deputies say they arrested a former Florida police chief on Friday for sexually battering a 14-year-old girl while using a deadly weapon.

On Monday, authorities say there were advised by the Marion County Sheriff's Office that a sexual battery incident occurred within Sumter County.

Detectives then collected and reviewed evidence found by Marion County's investigation and determined that there was probable cause for the arrest of former Center Hill police chief William Pruitt, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.