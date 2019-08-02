A 41-year-old Inverness man is accused of sexually abusing a child in Lecanto.

Kenneth Slanker was arrested Wednesday night.

Investigators in Citrus County said the alleged victim told them she was abused approximately 20-25 times.

According to an arrest affidavit, the abuse first began before the girl had even gone through puberty.

Slanker is charged with one count of sexual battery on a child less than 12, one count of lewd and lascivious battery and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a person under 16 years old.

He was taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.

Slanker had been employed as a corrections officer at the Coleman Correctional Complex in Sumter County, according to law enforcement.

