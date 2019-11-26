POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two months after being arrested and charged with falsifying records, a former detective is facing more charges.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Dennis Jones Jr., 31, was charged with 22 counts of public servant falsifying official records, two counts forgery and two counts uttering false instrument. He's currently at the Polk County Jail on $260,000 bond.

Jones was first arrested in September and charged with two count of public servant falsifying official records, one count forgery and one count uttering false instrument.

He resigned after his arrest.

RELATED: Former Polk County detective quits, charged with forging public records

An investigation found Jones falsified two waivers of prosecution in May in an investigation involving a boy and girl who were in a relationship. Officials say Jones wrote that he went to both homes and that both sets of parents asked not to press charges. In a follow-up, another detective visited the parents in August and collected their sworn statements that they'd neither met with Jones nor signed the waivers.

The sheriff's office said it evaluated every case assigned to Jones and found 22 more reports that contained falsified documents. Deputies say his actions did not result in any unlawful arrests.

Detectives say "the common denominators in the 22 reports was his effort to take shortcuts and reduce his workload."

"We are extremely disappointed in - and embarrassed by - Jones' lazy, deceitful conduct as a sworn law enforcement officer. He betrayed the trust of the men and women with whom he worked, and the public he was entrusted to serve. We want the community to know that we will always hold those who betray the public's trust accountable, and that it's our intention he is convicted and sent to state prison," Sheriff Grady Judd said.



What other people are reading right now: