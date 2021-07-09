Former food pantry executive director accused of embezzling $92,000 worth of donations

The sheriff's office says he used the money to pay off credit cards and fund work at his house, among other things.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The longtime executive director of a Tampa Bay area food bank is accused of embezzling more than $92,000 worth of donations from the nonprofit.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested 76-year-old Walter Anderson, who led FEAST from 2002 until about June 2020. Detectives say they began investigating him after his successor discovered a bank account in the food pantry's name.

"When Anderson was questioned by the new president, he told them he used the bank account for his own personal use and 'reimbursed' himself for a loan he provided to the organization," the sheriff's office said.

FEAST, based on Palm Harbor, serves families in need within north Pinellas County. Authorities say Anderson admitted to using FEAST money to pay for everything from car repairs to credit cards, tree services and roof work at his home.

He is charged with one count of felony scheming to defraud (over $50,000). He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.