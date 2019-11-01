A Florida Polytechnic Police Officer, who has since resigned, was arrested by Polk County deputies Thursday and charged with sexual battery, extortion, and aggravated stalking of a family member.

Polk County deputies said Winfred "Carl" Stocks, Jr., 57, had allegations against him since the fall of 2012.

Deputies said Stocks would threaten to share nude photos of the victim if she wouldn’t have sex with him.

Stocks would also harass and cyberstalked the victim with text messaging, investigators said.

Investigators said the victim had hundreds of texts from Stocks over the past six months that showed him having control and influence over her and that he would frequently intimidate, isolate, and humiliated her.

"Carl Stocks betrayed this woman, and he betrayed his oath as a police officer to protect people. He systematically controlled the victim by maliciously stalking, threatening, and both verbally and physically controlling her for sex,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

An arrest report said Stocks used “force or violence likely to cause serious personal injury" to sexually batter the victim.

Law enforcement said Stocks had worked for Florida Polytech University for about two years. He resigned from the university when he was arrested, deputies said.

