Deputies: Former Hillsborough County school bus driver arrested for attempting to solicit teen

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A former Hillsborough County school bus driver is behind bars after deputies say he planned to meet with a young girl.

What he didn't know -- it was an undercover detective.

Hector Cabrera, 32, spoke to whom he thought was a 14-year-old girl on social media Tuesday, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. During the conversation, Cabrera said he wanted to engage in sexual activity with the teen, the release states.

The sheriff's office said the undercover detective and Cabrera exchanged more messages and agreed to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. When he arrived, deputies took Cabrera into custody. A search of his car revealed he had brought condoms with him, according to deputies.

"It is sickening to me that someone who was once trusted with the safety of our children as a school bus driver would prey on an innocent child," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "I am thankful that the teenage girl he encountered was not someone's young daughter and was instead a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy.

"I will not allow anyone to target the most innocent members of our society. It is all of our responsibility, both law enforcement and the citizens we serve, to work together to safeguard our children."

The sheriff's department said Cabrera worked as a bus driver for Hillsborough County from 2015 to 2018 and is currently employed by the Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts Office.

Cabrera was charged with traveling to meet a minor after using computer services/devices to solicit certain illegal acts, unlawful use of two-way communication devices and use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts.

He currently remains in jail.

