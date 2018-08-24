CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The former president of a Clearwater junior football and cheerleading team has been arrested and accused of stealing roughly $29,000 from the organization's bank account.

According to the arrest affidavit, Curresa Polks, 32, used the Countryside Junior Cougars' bank account to make multiple ATM withdrawals and used the organization's money to make internet and insurance payments in her own name.

Polks was president of the organization between June 2017 and July 2018 and was the only person who had access to the bank account, according to investigators.

She is charged with scheming to defraud, and her bond was set at $50,000.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP