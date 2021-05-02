Hugh "Pat" McVey pled guilty Friday to molesting a 16-year-old player.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A former Lou Fusz Soccer Club coach was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty Friday to molesting a 16-year-old player in St. Louis County.

Hugh “Pat” McVey pled guilty to one count of statutory rape, second-degree, two counts of statutory sodomy second degree as part of a plea deal prosecutors in St. Charles and St. Louis counties struck with him.

He's expected to accept the same agreement for the charges he's facing in St. Charles County at a future hearing.

St. Louis County Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott sentenced him to a seven-year suspended execution of sentence with five years of probation for all of the charges with the following conditions: no contact with the victim; no association with any sports program (youth or adult) as a coach, consultant, paid employee or official; psycho-sexual evaluation; and assignment to a sex offender caseload.

The sentences for the statutory sodomy charges are to run concurrent to each other, but consecutive to the statutory rape charge, which means he will serve 5 years on probation, and should he violate it, a 14-year prison sentence could kick in.

Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott noted five years was the maximum amount of probation time for a felony charge.

She told McVey, “you will lose your liberty” if he does not comply with every term of his probation, according to a press release from St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell's office.

“Understand where you stand, sir,” the judge told McVey, according to a press release.

Bell's office said his office worked with St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar's office on the plea agreement along with the victim and her family.