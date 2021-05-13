Former deputy arrested for making false official statements

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the ex-deputy put bogus information into four arrest reports.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A former Marion County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for putting false information in multiple arrest reports, the agency said.

According to the sheriff's office, it all began when David Ur was suspended in December 2020 after a routine internal review of his reports showed issues with "poor report writing" and not activating his body worn camera as required by agency policy.

The agency said Ur was sent to remedial report writing classes, and his suspension was eventually lifted.

Then, the sheriff's office says in March 2021, it discovered Ur had put false information into four arrest reports. He was immediately suspended as the agency launched an investigation, according to a release.

In consultation with the state attorney's office, the sheriff's office says it determined misinformation in Ur's reports led to the arrest of four people. The state attorney's office reportedly dropped those charges immediately. The state attorney's office then issued charges against Ur for four counts of making a false official statement.

The sheriff's office says Ur turned himself in to the Marion County Jail and is being held on a $4,000 bond.

Ur joined the Marion County Sheriff's Office in October 2019 and worked as a patrol deputy beginning in August 2020. He resigned in May during the sheriff's office's investigation.

“We have set high standards for ourselves in the Office of the Sheriff. I tell all my deputies that the only person that can take away their integrity, is themselves," Sheriff Billy Woods wrote in a statement.

"As public servants, integrity, honesty and trust are paramount to our character and to the performance of our duties," he added. "Each one of my supervisors work hard every day making sure my deputies adhere to what is expected of them. The poor actions of this one person certainly do not accurately reflect the great job that the rest of these deputies do, day in and day out.”