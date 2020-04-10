Former MLB pitcher wanted in ex-girlfriend's murder, police say

Police are searching for 37-year-old Charles Haeger, who is considered 'armed and dangerous.'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police are searching for the man they say shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Friday.

Authorities say 37-year-old Charles Haeger was reportedly seen leaving 34-year-old Danielle Long's room after gunshots were fired. Long's roommate told police they saw Haeger holding a handgun before the roommate escaped from the back of the home and called 911.

Haeger should be considered armed and dangerous, the Scottsdale Police Department said. Haeger's car was found unoccupied near Flagstaff on Saturday.

Haeger was described as a white man, 6 foot 1 inch tall, medium build with short brown hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charles Haeger is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately, police said.

According to mlb.com, Haeger was a pitcher drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2001 and played 83 innings in the major leagues, AP reports. He played for the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers.

