Investigators said video recordings of students were made in June 2011.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A former Pasco County teacher has been arrested nine years after investigators say he recorded some of his students without their knowledge or consent.

John Kovack was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he admitted to setting up a camera in his bathroom in June 2011. The investigation began in August 2019 after detectives got information from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office regarding Kovack.

Detectives say Kovack worked as a journalism teacher from 2011 to 2012 at J.W. Mitchell High School in New Port Richey. Kovack would regularly text his students on "The Hoofbeat" student newspaper while out of school and "gained their trust" during the school year, according to investigators.

The sheriff's office said Kovack set up a motion-activated camera in his bathroom and in June 2011 invited several students to his home in Palm Harbor for a pool party. He then gave the students alcohol and offered for them to spend the night, investigators said.

Detectives say no students spent the night, but several were captured on the hidden camera in the bathroom.

According to the sheriff's office, Kovack said he recorded the students and stored the videos on an SD drive that was later obtained by Pasco detectives.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing.

