CLEARWATER, Fla. — A former school guardian was arrested after deputies say he pawned his gun and other issued equipment and then re-bought them later.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Erick Russell, 37, was first arrested on Sept. 5 on charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment. Deputies say they learned Russell was a school guardian with equipment issued by the sheriff's office.

Through an investigation, deputies found Russell had pawned his issued Glock 17 9mm gun, a body armor vest and magazines multiple times at Value Pawn on US 19 in Clearwater.

Deputies say Russell admitted to pawning the items because he needed gas money.

Russell was charged with five counts of false verification of ownership.

