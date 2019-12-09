TAMPA, Fla. — An elementary school teacher who used to work at Davenport Elementary School is accused of sending threatening letters with white powder in them to three different elementary schools she used to work at, an indictment said.

Maria Lauro, 65, faces six counts of mailing threatening communications and transmitting false information and hoaxes. If she is convicted, she could be sentenced to up to 30 years in federal prison, according to the indictment.

The people who got the letters and powder from Lauro said they were afraid the powder could be dangerous and called law enforcement.

After investigators checked out the powder, they found out it was harmless.

The FBI and other local law enforcement agencies are investigating the case.

RELATED: 14-year-old girl arrested on terrorizing charge

RELATED: Teen arrested for alleged mass shooting threat at Hernando County high school

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter