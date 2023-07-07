'Predator in uniform': Former Sarasota deputy forever marked as sexual predator after conviction

Scott Kelly reportedly pursued a child through social media and asked her for sex.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A former Sarasota County deputy will serve time in prison and will be marked as a sexual predator for the rest of his life after being convicted on Friday, according to a news release.

Scott Kelly was sentenced to a year and 10 months in prison followed by 38 months of sex offender probation after entering an open plea of one count of transmission of material harmful to minors, State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced Friday.

Kelly was convicted of a crime he reportedly committed in November 2021, which was investigated by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

During the sentencing hearing on Thursday, the judge called Kelly a "predator in uniform."

“This person had no business wearing a uniform. He violated the oath he took – the oath to protect and serve the citizens of our community. Instead, he chose to use his position of authority to prey on a vulnerable child, one still coping with the loss of her father," the lead prosecutor in the case, Assistant State Attorney Kate Metz said in a statement.

"Instead of helping this child through a tough time, he exploited her vulnerability by sending her lewd photos and attempting to persuade her to engage in sexual activity with him."

