LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County school bus attendant has been convicted after a video showed her striking a student with special needs in 2017.

Brenda Nelson, 65, was arrested shortly after the incident where an arrest report showed what happened on Nov. 8. She has been convicted on the offense of knowingly abusing a child.

According to deputies, she struck the female student on the head.

School bus video shows the student strapped to her seat in the bus and as Nelson walks by, she hits her on the head with an open hand and said, "I'm gonna slap that tongue out of your mouth when I get up there."

Investigators also say Nelson grabbed the victim by her hair and violently shook her head back and forth and to the side.

Investigators talked to Nelson, who said she didn't remember hitting the student. She said as she was trying to get another child off the bus, that the victim was beating on the window and trying to get out of her seat, though she was strapped in by a harness.

Nelson also said the victim was misbehaving, which upset the other bus riders.

"I guess I done it. I didn't remember hitting her," Nelson told deputies. "I must have just lost it. I don't remember doing that. I would never hit one of those kids."

Nelson was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail not long after the incident.

Her sentencing is set for Nov. 1. Nelson faces up to five years in prison.

