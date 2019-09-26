ESTERO, Fla. — Two former U.S. soldiers have been indicted in connection to a 2018 double homicide of a couple in Estero.

A federal complaint says Craig Lang, 29, and Alex Zwiefelhofer, 22, first met in Ukraine in 2016 while in a battalion fighting Russian separatists. The report says Zwiefelhofer went AWOL and was discharged in 2018. Lang was also discharged.

On April 10, 2018, two people were found dead in Estero from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body. Court documents say the couple had traveled from Brooksville to buy several firearms from someone that had listed them for sale on the website Armslist.

Investigators say Zwiefelhofer and Lang were identified as the people who murder the couple during the course of an armed robbery. Court documents say the men took the $3,000 the couple intended to use to buy the guns.

The indictment says Zwiefelhofer made a first appearance in Madison, Wisc. and will be returned to the Middle District of Florida in Ft. Myers. Lang is in custody in Ukraine.

Documents said Zwiefelhofer's search history included websites like "How to Smuggle Myself to South America" and videos of a movie scene where people in a van were ambushed by multiple shooters.

The FBI interviewed someone who knew Lang and who said Lang admitted to "gunning down some people" while he was in Florida.

