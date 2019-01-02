WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County deputies arrested a substitute teacher accused of smoking marijuana while she was behind the wheel Thursday.

Marquisha Reese, 27, admitted she was smoking marijuana when she was pulled over on Interstate 4 near Davenport after deputies say she was driving in and out of the roadway.

There was a marijuana smell coming from her vehicle and Reese said she had been smoking a "blunt" with her husband on their way home, deputies say.

According to deputies, pieces of cannabis were also found inside the vehicle.

Reese worked as a substitute teacher at Fred G. Garner Elementary School in Winter Haven. Deputies say she is being terminated.

She was arrested and faces possession charges for cannabis and drug paraphernalia, along with charges for maintaining a vehicle for drug use.

Reese was released on $1,500 bond.

