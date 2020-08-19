x
Crime

Former UCF student could spend up to 10 years in prison for having 'fully-automatic AR-15' on campus

Max Chambers, of St. Pete, pleaded guilty for having what law enforcement says was a "fully-automatic" machine gun.
Max Bennett Chambers, 19, reportedly faces charges related to possession of a machine gun and a bump-fire stock.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A former student at the University of Central Florida pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a machine gun, according to the Department of Justice.

Max Chambers was 19-years-old at the time of his arrest in January 2019, when investigators said he kept a "fully-automatic AR-15" in his car at an on-campus dorm. UCF police contended Chambers' weapon was "illegally-modified."

Prosecutors say university police were tipped off that Chambers had three drop-in auto-sear, or DIAS, on university grounds. DIAS is a device that causes a semi-automatic firearm to fire fully automatic.

Police say they found a DIAS in Chambers' room and a second DIAS, plus the AR-15 style rifle that was converted, in his car.

Chambers, now 21, reportedly admitted to making the DIAS and modifying the AR-15. He did not make any threats to the university, according to reports at the time.

He faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced; that date has not yet been set.

Federal law prohibits people from owning a newly manufactured machine gun but does allow for the transfer of ones lawfully owned prior to May 19, 1986, when the law was amended.

